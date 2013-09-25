KANYE WEST: 'I Want To Be The Anchor Of The First Trillion-Dollar Company'

YouTube/BBC ‘After I’ve made that billion-dollar step … I eventually want to be the anchor of the first trillion-dollar company,’ Kanye West tells the BBC.

Kanye West is at it again, talking the talk of the grand plans he hopes to one day accomplish.

The rapper’s latest rant comes out of a lengthy interview with the BBC, in which West says, “I want to be the anchor and the force behind a billion dollar company … and after I’ve made that billion-dollar step … I eventually want to be the anchor of the first trillion-dollar company.”

And he hopes to do that by designing basketball uniforms — we think.

I want to make uniforms for my high school basketball team through brand Yeezy. I want to make that one step and then another step, and then eventually do uniforms for the entire city. Then I want those uniforms to be hot and make money, and then I eventually want to be the anchor and the force behind a billion dollar company. And after I’ve made that billion dollar step then I can go in and say ‘I’ve got an opinion on this’ and that could be a $US10 billion step. I eventually want to be the anchor of the first trillion dollar company.

Good luck with that!

But West isn’t nervous about his ideas, because, well, he says he’s “a futurist, mentally.”

“They will play this interview in five years,” he explains. “They will play this interview in 10 years, and say, ‘He called that. He called that. He said that was going to happen, that was going to change… I’m a post-modernist [as a] career.”

Watch the out of control interview below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

