Kanye West Wants Google's Eric Schmidt To Invest In His Creative Agency

APKanye West performing.
Kanye West, not exactly known for his tact, made quite a pitch last night in the middle of his sold-out Madison Square Garden concert.
West wants Google’s Eric Schmidt to invest in DONDA.
DONDA is West’s creative agency, which he named after his late mother.
… after telling the audience that Google chairman Eric Schmidt was “in the house,” he asked approximately a dozen times “Do y’all want Eric Schmidt to invest in DONDA?” The answer was a resounding yes.
In recent interviews, Kanye has been asking for the support of big, established institutions to invest in DONDA.
Perhaps Google will be next.
