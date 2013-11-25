Kanye West Wants Google's Eric Schmidt To Invest In His Creative Agency

AP Kanye West performing.

Kanye West, not exactly known for his tact, made quite a pitch last night in the middle of his sold-out Madison Square Garden concert.

West wants Google’s Eric Schmidt to invest in DONDA.

DONDA is West’s creative agency, which he named after his late mother.

Complex Mag reports,

… after telling the audience that Google chairman Eric Schmidt was “in the house,” he asked approximately a dozen times “Do y’all want Eric Schmidt to invest in DONDA?” The answer was a resounding yes.

In recent interviews, Kanye has been asking for the support of big, established institutions to invest in DONDA.

Perhaps Google will be next.

