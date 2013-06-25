Kanye West Would Rather Have You See His Sex Tape Than Paparazzi Pics

Kanye West opens up in W magazine‘s July issue and not surprisingly has some interesting things to say.



For one, he says hates those pesky paparazzi so much that he would rather shoot home sex tape footage himself than not be in control of which images hit the web.

It seems the rapper was a little embarrassed when TMZ cameras caught him walking into a pole last month.

“For the most part, I’d rather people have one of those home videos than some of the paparazzi photos that get published. At least I recorded the sh– myself,” West tells W magazine. “That tape couldn’t have hurt me in any way if it came out — it could only have helped.”

Apparently he’s learned a few things from baby mama Kim Kardashian.

“Now, I just do exactly what I want, whenever I want, how the f— I want,” he continues. “ ’F—you’ is my message.”

West softens when he talks about his Kardashian and commends her for taking fashion risks “in front of the world.”

“It just shows you how much she loves me. And how much she actually loves the opportunity to learn,” says the new dad. “You got, like, a million companies saying, ‘This is impacting your brand! This is impacting your fans! And blah blah blah.’ But she still sees this light of beauty.”

As for whether he has tried to give Kardashian a makeover, West simply says “Nobody can tell my girl what to do.”

West seems to have a similar mindset when it comes to being on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” telling the magazine, “Oh, that’s just all for love. It’s simply that.”

“At a certain point, or always, love is more important than any branding, or any set of cool people, or attempting to impress anyone.”

