Kanye West is voted GQ's 'Most Stylish Man' for the second year in a row, thanks to Kardashian tweets

Getty/Mike Coppola Kanye West and wife Kim at the ‘China: Through The Looking Glass’ Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2015.

Kanye West has been voted GQ’s “Most Stylish Man” of 2015, racking up 520,119 votes online and beating out 19-year-old model sensation Lucky Blue Smith’s 445,073 votes.

He also beat out “Games of Thrones” star Kit Harington, James Bond actor Daniel Craig, and even David Beckham. This marks the second year in a row the rapper-turned-fashion mogul has been voted by the magazine’s readers as the most stylish.

It wasn’t just GQ readers who came out to support West, however. Much of the Kardashian and Jenner clan — wife Kim, sisters-in-law Kourtney and Khole, and even matriarch Kris — tweeted in support of West, urging their followers to vote for him in the poll. At one point Kim even claimed they had “broken” the polling system, as the polls closed, continuing her streak of claiming to “break the internet.”

West has had a busy 2015, even if he didn’t release an album — especially in the fashion world. His Yeezy label collaboration with Adidas debuted at New York Fashion Week in February and his Yeezy Boost series of sneakers has been the talk of sneakerheads all year. According to GQ, his “elevated, athletic-inspired aesthetic is part of the reason the athleisure look hit critical mass this year.” They note that West’s wardrobe is frequently scrutinised by fans and the press alike, including his favourite sweatsuits, his penchant for velvet blazers, and his beloved Chelsea boots.

