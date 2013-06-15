Here's Kanye West's Brilliant Response To His Album Leak

Kirsten Acuna
kanye west

Kanye West’s sixth studio album “Yeezus” has leaked online ahead of its June 18 release.

Soon after, the following tweet came from West:

West will be dropping new music via projections throughout the world tonight.

At the end of May, Kanye debuted his first single from “Yeezus” on projections in 66 locations across the globe. 

You can check out all the locations here on his site.

It’s a G.O.O.D. Friday.

