Kanye is making a video game about his mum going to heaven

Rapper/producer/Twitter star Kanye West is working on a video game called “Only One,” about his mother.

Specifically, the game is about Kanye’s mother Donda trying to get into heaven.

Kanye showed off a brief clip of the game during his “Yeezy Season 3” performance at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, which also marked the debut of his newest album, “The Life of Pablo.”

Here’s a look at the game.





Kanye’s mother, Dr. Donda West, passed away in November 2007 after complications stemming from heart disease and a recent plastic surgery, where she’d undergone liposuction and a breast reduction. This incident led to California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger signing legislation known as the “Donda West Law,” which says patients must provide medical clearance before getting any kind of elective surgery.

Kanye was close to his mother his whole life. The pair moved to China when Kanye was just 10 years old as part of a teaching exchange program, and when they returned to their home in Chicago, his mother supported him through his artistic endeavours. As a teacher, Donda didn’t totally approve when Kanye dropped out of college at the age of 20, but she did ultimately support his decision to embrace his musical career.

Many of Kanye’s songs mention his mother, but a few of them are specifically about her and are dedicated to her memory, including “Hey Mama” and “The Coldest Winter.”

Check out a trailer for “Only One” below.

