Kanye West under investigation in alleged Los Angeles battery incident, police say

- Ye is under investigation for an alleged battery incident, Los Angeles police confirmed to Insider.
- The alleged incident took place at 3 a.m. local time in Los Angeles on Thursday.
- No arrests were made at the time and no further details have been released.
Los Angeles police are investigating an alleged battery incident in which Ye — the rapper formerly known as Kanye West — is a suspect, a spokesperson from the LAPD confirmed to Insider.
LAPD responded to reports of battery at 3 a.m. local time Thursday in Los Angeles, the LAPD spokesperson said. Ye is the “only one that has been alleged as a suspect” as of Thursday morning, the spokesperson told Insider.
Police said no arrests were made at the time and no other details are being released.
A representative for Ye did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.