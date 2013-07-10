Kanye West Is Freaking Out On Twitter Over His Leaked Music Video

Kirsten Acuna

Earlier today, an early cut of Kanye West’s “Black Skinhead” music video appeared on the rapper’s website.

West began freaking out on Twitter about the leaked video.

He confirmed the video wasn’t official and that the real one will be out next week.

Here are the tweets:

