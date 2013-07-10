Kanye West Is Freaking Out On Twitter Over His Leaked Music Video

Earlier today, an early cut of Kanye West’s “Black Skinhead” music video appeared on the rapper’s website.



West began freaking out on Twitter about the leaked video.

He confirmed the video wasn’t official and that the real one will be out next week.

Here are the tweets:

The BLKKK SKKKN HD video that leaked yesterday was not the official version. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 9, 2013

Me and Nick Knight have been working on this video for 5 months and for creatives it’s heartbreaking when something like this happens. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 9, 2013

The final version will be ready within the next week. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 9, 2013

So any website that may have the unapproved / unfinished ruff. I ask you to please take it down. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 9, 2013

Allow me and Nick to give the world what we’ve been losing sleep over. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 9, 2013

And to who ever leaked the video… FUK YOU! — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 9, 2013

