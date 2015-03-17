Kanye West celebrates wife Kim's rise to 30 million Twitter followers by proudly tweeting her explicit photos

Kanye West is ready to celebrate.

Wife Kim Kardashian recently reached 30 million followers on Twitter, and proud husband West was so excited, he tweeted a slew of explicit photos of his wife with captions like “I’M SO LUCKY” and “SWISH!”

As you can imagine, there’s no outright nudity in the photos but many of the images are semi-NSFW.

As of the time this post was published, they’re still up on Twitter. West has a history of deleting his 140-character thoughts hours after he tweets them.

