Kanye West just unexpectedly arrived at Trump Tower for a meeting with Trump

Kanye West sent the political universe into overdrive Tuesday morning when he entered Trump Tower in New York City.

West, accompanied by his entourage, including a videographer, walked into the lobby shortly after 9 a.m. ET.

Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks confirmed to Business Insider that West was meeting with Trump.

The outspoken rapper did not respond to questions from reporters.

West previously said at a concert that he would have cast his ballot for Trump had he voted in the 2016 presidential election.

