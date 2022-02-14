Kanye West delivers a truck full of roses to Kim Kardashian on Valentine’s Day after breaking up with Julia Fox

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Ye delivered a full truck of roses to ex-wife Kim Kardashian on Valentine’s Day.

He shared a photo of a personalized pickup truck that says “MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR” on Instagram.

His now ex-girlfriend Julia Fox also confirmed the news of their breakup on Monday.

Ye delivered a truck full of roses to Kim Kardashian, his ex-wife, on Valentine’s Day, hours after news of his breakup with actress Julia Fox was confirmed.

In an Instagram post Monday, Ye — formerly known as Kanye West — shared a photo of a personalized pickup truck that says “MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR” on the side filled with red roses.

The caption to his post, which he tagged Kardashian in, said the same.

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

Just hours before Ye posted, his ex-girlfriend, Fox, confirmed they had broken up.

A representative for Fox confirmed the breakup to People, saying “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together.”

“I have love for him but I wasn’t in love with the man,” Fox said.

The truck of roses comes days after Ye publically called out ex-wife Kardashian for allowing their oldest daughter together, North West, to be on TikTok.

The reality star responded via an Instagram story saying that she was trying her best as a single mom. Both posts have since been deleted.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.