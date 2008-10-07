Kanye West To Take On The Killers In November

Over the past few months, the major record labels have announced a number of high-profile album releases for the end of the year, no doubt in an effort to boost fourth-quarter revenues. One previously dormant act who lately began prepping an end-of-the-year release is Kanye West. But while Kanye blogged two weeks ago that his album, 808s and Heartbreak would be coming out “November something,” he didn’t provide a specific release date.



Today, we learn that his new album will be released on November 25, pitting him against fellow Island Def Jam act The Killers, who release their third album the same day. While you might think Kanye and The Killers attract different fanbases, we think plenty of people would want to buy both discs.

In that case, Thanksgiving weekend will feature a much different battle than the one that took place between Kanye and 50 Cent last year—and, if Kanye plays it up, perhaps the most exciting competition of The Killers’ career. (No offence to past rivals The Bravery and Fall Out Boy.)

Meanwhile, this album puts Universal in the dominant position for holiday releases with new discs set to hit shelves from Jay-Z, Kanye, The Killers, 50 Cent and Guns N’ Roses.

