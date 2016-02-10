Kanye West has changed his album title again -- and he wants you to guess it for free tickets and sneakers

There are only two days until Kanye West debuts his newest album in a live concert that will be streamed in theatres around the world, and he still hasn’t released the official title yet. But he now has a new offer on the table.

After changing the name two different times — from “So Help Me God” to “SWISH” to “Waves” — West has settled on something with the initials TLOP, according to a tweet he sent out today.

If you can correctly guess the title of West’s album with those initials, he’ll give you free tickets to Yeezy Season 3, his February 11 performance and fashion show at Madison Square Garden, and a few pair of Yeezys (his incredibly popular sneakers for Adidas).

That’s the new album anybody who can figure out the title gets tickets to Season 3 and free Yeezys

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 9, 2016

So make some guesses and good luck to those who want a shot at free gear from Kanye.

