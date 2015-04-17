Elon Musk explains why Kanye West deserves to be one of Time's 'Most Influential People'

Not only was Kanye West just named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People, he also appears on one of five covers of the annual issue.

Bradley Cooper, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Misty Copeland, and Jorge Ramos are the magazine’s other cover stars.

For each of the 100 influential people on the list, a prominent public figure writes an explanation for why that person deserves the honour.

For Kanye West, Elon Musk wrote a glowing — yet truthful — bio for the rapper:

“Kanye West would be the first person to tell you he belongs on this list,” writes the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Motors. “The dude doesn’t believe in false modesty, and he shouldn’t. Kanye’s belief in himself and his incredible tenacity — he performed his first single with his jaw wired shut (‘Thru the Wire’) — got him to where he is today.”

Musk continued on Kanye:

“And he fought for his place in the cultural pantheon with a purpose. In his debut album, over a decade ago, Kanye issued what amounted to a social critique and a call to arms (with a beat): “We rappers is role models: we rap, we don’t think.” But Kanye does think. Constantly. About everything. And he wants everybody else to do the same: to engage, question, push boundaries. Now that he’s a pop-culture juggernaut, he has the platform to achieve just that. He’s not afraid of being judged or ridiculed in the process. Kanye’s been playing the long game all along, and we’re only just beginning to see why.”

In a video accompanying the Time article on West, the rapper isn’t afraid to “to tell you he belongs on this list,” as Musk stated.

“Every time I crash the internet, it’s like this little drop of truth,” says West. “Every time I say something extremely truthful out loud, it literally breaks the internet. I don’t care about having a legacy, I don’t care about being remembered. The most important thing for me is while we’re here… what can I do with my voice? What can we do for each other? What can we do to make life doper for our kids as they grow up? They were born into a broken world and we’re like the clean up crew.”

Watch the full video below:

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, also made Time’s list, with an introduction by Martha Stewart, who called her “Beautiful in an exotic, totally exaggerated way” and says the reality star has “expanded the very definition of family.”

Other pairings include Bob Iger by Rupert Murdoch, Lee Daniels by Oprah Winfrey, Lorne Michaels by Jack Nicholson, Richard Linklater by Ethan Hawke, Christopher Nolan by Michael Caine, Ina Garten by Taylor Swift, Elizabeth Warren by Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama by Joe Klein.

Time’s ‘100 Most Influential’ issue hits newsstands Friday.

