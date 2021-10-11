A TikToker asked Kanye West how much his outfit cost and the rapper had no idea apart from his $200,000 watch

Kanye West was interviewed by Chris Smoove. TikTok / @christoosmoove

TikToker Chris Smoove shared a video of him asking Kanye West about the cost of his outfit.

West responded with “I don’t know” for almost every question Smoove asked.

When Smoove asked about the rapper’s watch he responded with “$US200 ($AU274)[,000].”

A Tiktoker asked Kanye West about the cost of his outfit, but the “Donda” rapper responded that he did not know apart from his $US200 ($AU274),000 watch.

Chris Smoove has gained a following on the social media platform by asking strangers questions about their outfits, money, or how much they use social media.

Over the weekend, Smoove shared a video of him asking West how much his outfit, which included a Balenciaga bag, cost.

In the video, Kanye West responds with “I don’t know” in the same tone for every one of Smoove’s questions until he comes to the watch, which West said was “$US200 ($AU274)[,000].”

It’s unclear what watch West is wearing in the video, however, GQ reports that West’s collection involves a Cartier Crash, one of which was recently sold at a Christie’s auction for a then-auction record of $US225,000 ($AU307,925).

Smoove also posted a picture posing with West on his Instagram, which seemed to have been taken on the same day of filming the video.

A post shared by Chris Smoove (@chris_too_smoove)

According to PageSix, West was in New Canaan, Connecticut on Friday to visit an 80-acre “humanitarian and cultural center” called Grace’s farm.

In 2018, according to the Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian West had revealed that the rapper had made over her entire closet when they started dating. Kanye West has also had his own fashion lines including $US90 ($AU123) Gap Hoodies, and $US200 ($AU274) Gap Puffer Jackets that were released earlier this year.