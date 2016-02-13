Kanye West is still making changes to his new album on the day it's supposed to come out

After debuting what was supposed to be the finalised version of his seventh album, “The Life of Pablo,” Thursday night, Kanye West has made more changes.

He took to Twitter Friday morning to say that the album is being mastered and will be released later in the day.

He also posted a picture of his new track list, which includes six tracks not featured on the list he posted Thursday. Included is “No Parties in LA,” his collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, which was conspicuously absent from the previous track list, as well as “Silver Surfer,” an apparent intermission.

The album is being mastered and will be out today… added on a couple of tracks… pic.twitter.com/6lBxcd83N2

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 12, 2016

His album also features a song that mentions Taylor Swift with a vulgar lyric, though he defends it and claims he’s not dissing her.

