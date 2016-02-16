Kanye West: 'My album will never never never be on Apple'

Bad news for Kanye West fans who were waiting for his new album “The Life of Pablo” to make its way to Apple iTunes, Apple Music, or Spotify:

The iconoclastic rapper now says on (where else) Twitter that “[my] album will never never never be on Apple. And it will never be for sale… You can only get it on Tidal.”

My album will never never never be on Apple. And it will never be for sale… You can only get it on Tidal.

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

West has already given Tidal, the music streaming service owned by his friend and mentor Jay Z, a big boost by making the album’s debut exclusive to the service. Tidal has been dominating the Apple App Store charts since its debut late Saturday night.

But the original plan, as previously announced by West, was to make “The Life of Pablo” only exclusive to Tidal for a week, before releasing it elsewhere. Now, he’s walking that plan back, and clearly indicates that at least as of now, he intends for “The Life of Pablo” never to become available anywhere other than Tidal.

West also pulled plans to sell digital downloads of the album via Tidal at the last minute, to the frustration of some fans who had already paid up the $20 asking price, with no download provided in return.

So, to reiterate, you can’t download “The Life of Pablo” legally, and you can’t stream it anywhere other than Tidal, at least against the day that West changes his mind again. Good thing Beyoncé has a special 90-day Tidal trial offer available for new subscribers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.