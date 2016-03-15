Kanye West already made these changes to 'The Life of Pablo' while no one was looking

Kanye West is planning on releasing two more albums this year, but he’s still working on “The Life of Pablo.”

A Redditor discovered new changes to “Famous” as of Sunday that were rolled out without announcement.

User JayElect found that lyrical changes were made around 1:23 (“She be Puerto Rican Day Parade wavin'” becomes “She in school to be a real estate agent”) and a rhythmic transition at 1:49.

The user also noticed a slight change around 1:01.

“Sounds like Nina Synomes [sic] vocals are layered under Rihanna’s,” JayElect wrote. “Rihanna’s vocals in general have a lot more reverb. Not as ear piercingly loud as she was before.”

West debuted his seventh album during a listening party and performance piece at Madison Square Garden in New York City on February 11.

On March 9, West tweeted about finishing the final mixes on “The Life of Pablo,” but didn’t state which songs he’d be changing.

excited to see my family and finish the final mixes of the Life of Pablo and keep working on Turbo Grafx 16 and Season 4 ….

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) March 9, 2016

Earlier this month, West declared that he would no longer release CDs and instead focus on streaming only in the form of Tidal exclusives.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.