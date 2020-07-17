Kanye West teases his new Yeezy collection with Gap in a video on Twitter, and it's nothing like we have seen from the brand before

Kanye West shared a video on Twitter this week that appeared to offer a glimpse into his new Yeezy collection with Gap.

The video clip showed a model being fitted into a pair of baggy shiny black pants with a strong streetwear aesthetic that is very different from what Gap would usually sell.

Gap may be hoping that the new partnership will give it a much-needed boost in a tricky retail environment and enable it to woo young shoppers.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kanye West offered a sneak peek into what his new Yeezy collection with Gap could look like in a video on Twitter this week.

The short clip, which he captioned: “@ YZY GAP fitting,” appears to show a model being fitted into a pair of baggy shiny black pants. On the floor around her is a collection of brightly coloured and tie-dyed apparel. The clothing seems to have a strong streetwear aesthetic, which is unlike shoppers would usually expect to find at Gap.

Business Insider reached out to Gap for more details on what the new collection will look like but did not immediately hear back.

West’s collaboration with Gap was announced in June. Gap said it would be entering in a “multi-year partnership” with West’s Yeezy brand that will see West and his design team creating a co-branded collection of apparel for men, women, and children to be sold online and in-store at Gap.



Read More:

Kanye West’s Gap partnership could increase the value of certain Yeezy sneakers. Here are the top 5 pairs to invest in right now, according to experts.



The new collection is expected to launch in 2021. It’s not clear what the price point of this apparel will be at this point.

Gap may be hoping that the new partnership will give it a much-needed boost in a tricky retail environment. Yeezy already has an ongoing partnership in place with Adidas, and according to Forbes pulled in an estimated $US1.3 billion in sales in 2019. The Yeezy brand was recently valued at $US2.9 billion.

Gap’s issues have predated the recent crisis, however. Sales at Gap have dropped for the past few years and it has been accused of falling behind competitors by not updating its “anemic” collections of clothing. This partnership could give Gap access to a new customer base and help it to woo back younger shoppers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.