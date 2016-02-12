Kanye West's new album has a harsh diss of Taylor Swift everyone will talk about

It looked like Kanye West and Taylor Swift had found peace between each other at the last Grammy Awards. But maybe not.

When the rapper released his new album “The Life of Pablo” Thursday at a performance, he dropped one lyrical bombshell in particular: what seemed like a sneering diss of Taylor Swift in the lyrics.

On the new song “Famous,” he says of the country-turned-pop singer: “I made that b—- famous.”

It’s a reference to the time West interrupted Swift’s VMAs acceptance speech back in 2009, starting their media feud, which will no doubt rear its head again.

Tidal streamed the release of West’s new album, and it will be available for purchase on Friday.

