Taylor Swift has a right to be furious over Kanye West's original lyrics for 'Famous'

There’s already been considerable controversy over a lyric about Taylor Swift in Kanye West’s single “Famous.” Now, Billboard reports that the original version of the song was even more offensive than what Kanye eventually released.

In the final version of the song, West raps: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. / Why? I made that bitch famous.”

But, according to Billboard, a leaked demo tape reveals that the original lyric was: “I feel like Taylor Swift still owe me sex. / I made that bitch famous.”

The final lyric angered Swift fans — both because it refers to Taylor as a “bitch” and because it insinuates that she’s not responsible for her own success. (Taylor denied that she gave West permission to use that lyric — but then West’s wife Kim Kardashian released video of Taylor allegedly approving the verse over the phone.)

But this original lyric is even worse: The idea that women “owe” men sex is a major feature of rape culture. Sex is never “owed” to anyone. It’s supposed to be a consensual act enjoyed by both parties.

Twitter users are reacting to the news using the hashtag #KanyeWestExposedParty to support Swift.

Looks like the West-Swift rift is growing even wider.

