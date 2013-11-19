Kanye West Gave A Serious Pep Talk To Harvard School Of Design Students

instagram.com/kimkardashian ‘I really do believe that the world can be saved through design, and everything needs to actually be ‘architected,” the rapper told students.

Before Kanye West’s Boston tour stop this weekend, the rapper visited

nearby Cambridge to give a speech at the Harvard School of Design.

As part of the “DONDA Design Lecture Series,” West told students gathered in a stairwell: “I really do believe that the world can be saved through design, and everything needs to actually be ‘architected.'”

West continued “I believe that utopia is actually possible,” before complaining, “But we’re led by the least noble, the least dignified, the least tasteful, the dumbest, and the most political.”

The new dad told students he does, however, “really appreciate you guys’ willingness to learn and hone your craft, and not be lazy about creation. I’m very inspired to be in this space.”

“The reason why I turn up so much in interviews is because I’ve tasted what it means to be able to create and impact and affect in a positive way and I know that there is more creativity to happen,” West further explained.

The rapper continued to praise architects, revealing that “some of the first Donda employees were architects who started designing T-shirts instead of buildings.”

But the musician did reveal “I’m a bit self conscious about tonight’s show because I’m showing it to architects.”

“So the stage does have flaws in it, it’s an expression of emotion so give me a pass on that,” he joked.

But West’s presence wasn’t the only surprise the Harvard students received.

“After walking through here I decided that I wanted to make sure that anyone who didn’t have tickets for tonight can all have tickets to the show,” West generously offered. “I’m going to give tickets to the entire office.”

Watch West address the Harvard students below:

Naturally, Kim Kardashian was there to capture the moment on Instagram.

“My baby speaking at the Harvard Graduate School of Design,” she wrote with the below photo:

