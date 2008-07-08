Kanye West Taking Anger Management Classes To Get Endorsement Deals

Kanye West has become as known for his outbursts as he is for his music. Just last week, he nearly broke his MacBook Air as he typed an angry blog post blaming Bonnaroo‘s scheduling difficulties for his pre-dawn show.



But now, it seems he’s getting help. It’s not selfless, though. In fact, Kanye’s management came up with the idea so he can snag some lucrative endorsement deals:

Chicago Sun-Times: After hearing and watching Kanye West’s various temper tantrums the past few years, I guess we shouldn’t be surprised the very talented but often testy music superstar is heading to anger management classes.

A West insider tells me the entertainer’s own management team dreamed up the idea, for two reasons: to help his personal psychological well-being and relationship with friends — and to aid in him snaring lucrative endorsement deals.

Reportedly two major corporations (a cosmetics/fragrance firm and an automotive manufacturer) are interested in Kanye as a spokesman, but worried about “how easy he’ll be to work with.”

