Kanye West Got A Computer Mouse Signed By Steve Jobs For Father's Day

Kanye West tweeted a photo today of a father’s day gift he got for his first-ever father’s day.



They’re two Apple computer mouses, one signed by Steve Jobs and the other by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

We’re guessing Wozniak delivered the mouses to Kanye and Kim Kardashian when he visited the couple and their new baby North West the other week.

Here’s the photo Kanye tweeted:

