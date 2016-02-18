Audio of Kanye West's epic backstage rant at 'SNL' has reportedly surfaced

Audio of Kanye West angrily ranting backstage during his appearance on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend has reportedly surfaced.

New York Post’s Page Six reported that it has obtained audio of the rapper having a meltdown over part of his performance stage being ripped out.

“Look at that s–t they took my f–king stage off’a ‘SNL’ without asking me,” the man reported to be West says in the audio. “I am bummed … If I am going to do this we are breaking the m — — — — g Internet.”

He adds, “That and Taylor Swift fake a–.”

Swift and West had been feuding over his mention of her in his new song, “Famous.”

He later goes on a rampage about being “50% more influential” than several well-known people, such as iconic filmmaker Stanley Kubrick, Pablo Picasso, and Paul the Apostle.

“Are they f–king crazy? Whoa by 50% [I am more influential than] Stanley Kubrick, Picasso, Apostle Paul, f–king Picasso and Escobar. By 50 per cent more influential than any other human being. Don’t f–k with me. Don’t f–k with me. Don’t –k with me. By 50 per cent dead or alive, by 50 per cent for the next 1,000 years. Stanley Kubrick, ‘Ye.”

West allegedly had the meltdown just before he was to take the “SNL” stage late on Saturday. The show’s executive producer and his wife, Kim Kardashian-West, reportedly had to calm him down.

One of Page Six’s sources said, “Right before he was about to go on live television they took his stage apart. Like any artist, he’s a perfectionist, and wanted his performance to be right. Of course he was upset.”

The angry tirade followed the listening party for his new album, “The Life of Pablo,” and fashion show last week during New York Fashion Week.

After the show, West tweeted that he’s $53 million in debt and asked Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to invest a billion dollars into his ideas. He also released his new album on Tidal.

The rapper has apparently calmed down. He revealed a more humble side on Wednesday, saying “My number-one enemy has been my ego.”

Listen to the audio below:



