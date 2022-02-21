Kanye West praises ‘hero’ Kris Jenner while slamming her ‘godless’ partner Corey Gamble

Ye. Chris Pizzello/AP

Ye took aim at Kris Jenner’s partner Corey Gamble.

Ye said “God has a plan to remove” Gamble who he described as “godless.”

The rapper later praised Kris Jenner as a “hero.”

Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) praised Kris Jenner but criticized her partner, Corey Gamble, in a now-deleted Instagram post over the weekend.

“God has a plan to remove the Godless Corey needed to never be here anyway,” Ye said in the caption of an Instagram post about Gamble who has been in a relationship with Kris Jenner since 2015.

“I think he’s a nice person. Not a great person. A nice person who used to be around Puff’s family then got around Justin Bieber and then when Kris got divorced he slid in.”

Ye continued to describe Gamble as a “tv version of a father figure” and said he once had him removed from his daughter’s birthday party.

“He once told my wife he knew what music she should be listening to, so when I seen him a week later, I had him removed from my daughter’s birthday party,” Ye’s post read.

“We still never met his family and I guess we never will.”

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble at the Met Gala 2018 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ye — who was formerly a prominent supporter of Donald Trump — later added that he believed Kim Kardashian — who he described as his wife though she filed for divorce in February 2021 — had become deeply tied to “liberals” because of Corey Gamble.

Ye concluded his Instagram post by praising Kris Jenner who he described as a “hero.”

He wrote: “I love Kris. This woman is a hero and she’s done what she’s had to do to protect her family and make sure they prosper even if it meant telling everyone not to listen to me I respect her grind her hustle and her mind Kris is one of the best to ever do it.”

The Instagram post about Corey Gamble was later wiped from Ye’s account, but it was captured and shared by the popular Twitter account Pop Crave.

Earlier in the weekend, Ye shared a screenshot of a now-deleted story by the blog Hollywood Unlocked that said Corey Gamble had cheated on Kris Jenner.

“We outsiiiiide DONDA 2 2 22 22,” Ye captioned the post.

The post was also deleted from Ye’s Instagram account, but it was later shared by Pop Crave.

Corey Gamble did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.