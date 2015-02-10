KANYE WEST RANT: 'Beck should have given his Grammy award to Beyoncé'

Grammy viewers began to panic (including Jay Z!) as Kanye West briefly crashed the awards show stage after Beck won best album over his pal Beyoncé.

But Kanye quickly sat back down, smiling and joking that this stunt was just a reference to the 2009 incident when the rapper did the same thing at the MTV Video Music Awards when Taylor Swift won over Beyoncé.

While Kanye’s Sunday night antics were initially played off as a joke, turns out he was actually pretty peeved about Beck’s win.

During an appearance on the “E! After Party” after the Grammys telecast, Kanye went on a major rant, saying: “Beck needs to respect artistry and he should have given his award to Beyoncé.”

Kanye continued to slam the Grammys:

All I know is if the Grammys want real artists to keep coming back, they need to stop playing with us. We ain’t gonna play with them no more. ‘Flawless,’ Beyoncé video. Beck needs to respect artistry and he should have given his award to Beyoncé, and at this point, we tired of it. Because what happens is, when you keep on diminishing art and not respecting the craft and smacking people in the face after they deliver monumental feats of music, you’re disrespectful to inspiration, and we as musicians have to inspire people who go to work every day and they listen to that Beyoncé album and they feel like it takes them to another place. Then they do this whole promotional event… and they’re running music over somebody’s speech, the artist, because they want commercial advertising. Like, no, we not playing with them no more! By the way, I got my wife, my daughter and my clothing line, so I’m not going to do nothing to put my daughter at risk but I am here to fight for creativity. That’s the reason why I didn’t say anything tonight. But you all know what it meant when ‘Ye walks on the stage.

Kim Kardashian stayed silent throughout her husband’s rant, but looked pretty mortified.

Beck, meanwhile, is taking Kanye’s comments in stride.

“I was just so excited he was coming up. He deserves to be on stage as much as anybody,” Beck told Us Weekly when asked how he felt about West crashing the stage. “How many great records has he put out in the last five years right?”

Even though he said Beyoncé should have won? “Absolutely,” replied the musician. “I thought she was going to win. Come on, she’s Beyoncé!”

Beck then just killed Kanye with kindness, adding: “You can’t please everybody, man. I still love him and think he’s genius. I aspire to do what he does.”

Watch Kanye’s full rant below:

