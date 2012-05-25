Kanye West Shows Off New Film And Kim Kardashian At Cannes—Here's Today's Buzz

- Shuttershock”Friday Night Lights” star Minka Kelly will play Jackie Kennedy in the new film “The Butler.”
- Add Sharon Stone to the list of celebrity lawsuits. Stones’ former nanny sued the actress claiming Stone repeatedly insulted her heritage and fired her for receiving overtime compensation.
- Janet Carroll, who played Tom Cruise’s mum in “Risky Business” passed away Tuesday at age 71.
- Elton John has been hospitalized for a respiratory infection, causing the singer to cancel four concerts in Las Vegas this weekend.
- So much for staying out of the spotlight. Lady Gaga tweeted she wants to buy a fake Rolex in Thailand. Unsurprisingly, her comment didn’t go over so well with Thai fans. Twitter / @LadyGaga
- For anyone who REALLY wanted to see another G.I. Joe film, you’ll have to wait another 10 months. The sequel, “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” is pushed back to March 29, 2013. And, it’s getting converted to 3D. But don’t fret, another film has swiftly taken its release-date slot. Universal Pictures decided to move the release of Seth MacFarlene’s comedy “Ted” up one week to take Joe’s spot at theatres.
- Carrie Underwood has been knocked from the Billboard number 1 spot by former “American Idol” runner-up Adam Lambert.
- Speaking of “American Idol,” finalist Phillip Phillips won the 11th season of the singing competition last evening. This makes him the fifth guy in a row to win the title.
- Kanye West showed off his short film, “Cruel Summer” and his girlfriend Kim Kardashian at Cannes last night. Those in attendance watched the film in a pyramid-shaped tent on seven screens.
- Brad Pitt won’t add director to his résumé anytime soon. The actor says he has no time between balancing fatherhood and his career.
- Gary Oldman has signed on for the “Robocop” reboot, giving fans a reason to gain interest in the flick.
