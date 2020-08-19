Kanye West shares a video of Chick-fil-A's CEO singing a Christian hymn, as he dines at the fast-food chain with comedian Steve Harvey

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Kanye West is doubling down on his love for Chick-fil-A.

Kanye West posted a video of Chick-fil-A’s CEO Dan Cathy and top executive Don “Bubba” Cathy singing a Christian hymn at a location of the fast-food chain on Tuesday.

In a follow-up tweet, West posted a photo of comedian Steve Harvey apparently dining with West and the Cathys at the Chick-fil-A location.

Last October, West released a song called “Closed on Sunday,” which referenced Chick-fil-A – a chain that is famously closed on Sundays.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A trip to Chick-fil-A for Kanye West involved being serenaded by two of the fast-food giant’s top executives, as the group gave grace at one of the chain’s restaurant locations.

West shared a video of Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy and his brother Don “Bubba” Cathy singing the doxology, “Praise God From Whom All Blessings Flow.”

“Dan and Bubba Cathy giving grace at Chick Fil A,” West captioned the tweet.

Dan and Bubba Cathy giving grace at Chick Fil A???? pic.twitter.com/TigBlw5yrq — ye (@kanyewest) August 18, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, West posted a photo of comedian Steve Harvey. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the meal took place at an Atlanta, Georgia Chick-fil-A.

Me and Steve Harvey was hungry pic.twitter.com/0DtEdcPh8V — ye (@kanyewest) August 18, 2020

Other photos and videos shared on social media seem to indicate that the Chick-fil-A visit took place on Tuesday. In the videos, West sings with Chick-fil-A staff.

Kanye, Steve Harvey and Rick Fox at Chick-fil-A in Griffin, GA today. (via IG/m.scott33 & smith_jacob._) pic.twitter.com/3ovKP0ze0a — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) August 18, 2020

Kanye singing Closed On Sunday with the staff at Chick-Fil-A in Griffin, GA today (8.18.20) pic.twitter.com/wYXGEjXm3q — Photos Of KimYe (@PhotosOfKanye) August 18, 2020

West’s love of fast-food is well documented, with chains including McDonald’s and Chipotle making appearances in his lyrics. West has also reportedly acquired the rights to open both Fatburger and Burger King restaurants, though no fast-food locations ever opened.

Recently, West’s appreciation for fast-food seems to have been focused on Chick-fil-A. Last October, West released a song called “Closed on Sunday,” which references Chick-fil-A – a chain that is famously closed on Sundays.

At the time, Chick-fil-A declined to comment on the song. The fast-food chain did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment on Tuesday. Representatives for Harvey and West did not immediately respond.

Cyrus McCrimmon/The Denver Post/Getty Images Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy.

Dan Cathy is the current CEO of the fast-food chain and the son of founder S. Truett Cathy, who established the chain’s policy of closing on Sundays. His brother, “Bubba” Cathy, serves as Chick-fil-A’s executive vice president as well as the president of Chick-fil-A’s two smaller restaurant concepts, the Dwarf House and Truett’s Grill.

In June, Dan Cathy sparked criticism when he shined the shoes of Lecrae, a Christian rapper, on stage during a Passion City Church roundtable discussion about taking action against racism.

“My plea would be for the white people, rather than point fingers at that kind of criminal effort, would be to see the level of frustration and exasperation and almost a sense of hopelessness that exists among some of those activists within the African American community,” Cathy said in the June discussion.

He is also involved with various other nonprofits and ministries, including City of Refuge, Passion City Church, The Rock Ranch, and The WinShape Foundation, according to Chick-fil-A’s website. Last year, the chain announced it would cut corporate donations to religious groups that had been criticised as anti-LGBTQ, including the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.