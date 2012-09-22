REPORT: There's A Kanye West Sex Tape With A Kim Kardashian Lookalike

Photo: Getty

A woman who allegedly filmed a sex tape with rapper Kanye West earlier this year is shopping the film around to distributors, according to a recent report by RadarOnline. The woman in the video is allegedly a dead ringer for West’s girlfriend, Kim Kardashian.



Radar claims its staff has seen the tape in full and published a screengrab of West.

Radar reports:

‘”The sex tape is being shopped right now and there’s a lot of interest, but Kanye is freaking out!” the insider revealed.

“He doesn’t want this tape out and will do anything to make sure it stays private.”

Ironically, West references Kim’s 2007 tape with then-boyfriend Ray-J in his new song, “Clique.”

“Eat breakfast at Gucci/My girl a superstar all from a home movie,” he raps.

The tape launched Kardashian to superstardom.

