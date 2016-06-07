Insane video of the massive crowds that shut down NYC streets for secret Kanye show

Kanye West knows how to draw a crowd.
After West’s closing set at Governor’s Ball music festival was canceled Sunday due to weather, the rapper announced he would instead do a smaller performance later that night at Webster Hall in the East Village.
Show at 2am SOLD OUT
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 6, 2016
Over 4,000 people showed up at 2 a.m. for the impromptu sold-out show.
The only problem? Webster Hall only holds 1,500 people.
The massive overflow took over the streets in New York City’s East Village:
West tried to do damage control by taking matters into his own hands.
The rapper’s wife, Kim Kardashian, posted a video of West on her Snapchat account where he can be heard commanding: “Either call the mayor and shut down the block about four streets… so they can have a party outside. I know its sold out already.”
West was eventually forced to cancel the show.
There is no late show at Webster Hall tonight. Please get home safely.
— Webster Hall (@WebsterHall) June 6, 2016
But that didn’t stop him from greeting his fans in the street.
At the end of the night, Kim Kardashian apologised to fans via Snapchat, saying: “Hey guys, we’re in bed. We tried, he tried so hard, but it was just bigger. The cops just really wouldn’t allow it.”
NOW WATCH: This wheelchair is 3D-printed to be the perfect fit
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.