Insane video of the massive crowds that shut down NYC streets for secret Kanye show

Kanye West knows how to draw a crowd.

After West’s closing set at Governor’s Ball music festival was canceled Sunday due to weather, the rapper announced he would instead do a smaller performance later that night at Webster Hall in the East Village.

Show at 2am SOLD OUT

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 6, 2016

Over 4,000 people showed up at 2 a.m. for the impromptu sold-out show.

The only problem? Webster Hall only holds 1,500 people.

The massive overflow took over the streets in New York City’s East Village:















West tried to do damage control by taking matters into his own hands.

The rapper’s wife, Kim Kardashian, posted a video of West on her Snapchat account where he can be heard commanding: “Either call the mayor and shut down the block about four streets… so they can have a party outside. I know its sold out already.”



West was eventually forced to cancel the show.

There is no late show at Webster Hall tonight. Please get home safely.

— Webster Hall (@WebsterHall) June 6, 2016



But that didn’t stop him from greeting his fans in the street.







At the end of the night, Kim Kardashian apologised to fans via Snapchat, saying: “Hey guys, we’re in bed. We tried, he tried so hard, but it was just bigger. The cops just really wouldn’t allow it.”





