Insane video of the massive crowds that shut down NYC streets for secret Kanye show

Aly Weisman
Kanye WestDimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kanye West knows how to draw a crowd.

After West’s closing set at Governor’s Ball music festival was canceled Sunday due to weather, the rapper announced he would instead do a smaller performance later that night at Webster Hall in the East Village.

Over 4,000 people showed up at 2 a.m. for the impromptu sold-out show.

The only problem? Webster Hall only holds 1,500 people.

The massive overflow took over the streets in New York City’s East Village:



 



West tried to do damage control by taking matters into his own hands.

The rapper’s wife, Kim Kardashian, posted a video of West on her Snapchat account where he can be heard commanding: “Either call the mayor and shut down the block about four streets… so they can have a party outside. I know its sold out already.” 

West was eventually forced to cancel the show.


 But that didn’t stop him from greeting his fans in the street.

 

At the end of the night, Kim Kardashian apologised to fans via Snapchat, saying: “Hey guys, we’re in bed. We tried, he tried so hard, but it was just bigger. The cops just really wouldn’t allow it.”

 

NOW WATCH: This wheelchair is 3D-printed to be the perfect fit

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.