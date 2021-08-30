Kanye West says Universal released ‘Donda’ without his permission

‘Universal put my album out without my approval and they blocked jail 2 from being on the album,’ Kanye West said in an Instagram post. Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Kanye West said in an Instagram post that his label released “Donda” without approval.

West also says that Universal Music intentionally left “Jail pt 2” off the album

“Donda” was expected to premiere the same day as Drake’s new album, “Certified Lover Boy.”

Kanye West’s long-awaited album “Donda” premiered on Sunday, but the rapper took to Instagram to say that his record label at Universal Music Group released the album without his approval, and left out the song “Jail pt 2”

“Universal put my album out without my approval and they blocked jail 2 from being on the album,” Kanye West said in an Instagram post.

Universal and representatives for West did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Some fans speculated that West would release the album on September 3, the same day that Drake will release his new album, “Certified Lover Boy.” Drake, who’s real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, and West have had a longstanding feud for the past decade.

But, Drake isn’t the only artist that West has had beef with in the past.

In 2007, it was widely reported that 50 Cent and West were battling it out on the music charts to see who would be the top dog in hip hop that year. Both artists released their third albums on the same day, only for West to take the win with more than 900,000 sales in the first week compared to 50 Cent having a little more than 600,000 sales, Billboard reported.

“Donda’s” promotion has also not been without controversy. West said he was living in Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta while he finished recording, and announced a series of listening parties to promote the album. West was widely criticized after final event, held at Chicago’s Soldier Field, featured rapper DaBaby and singer Marilyn Manson. DaBaby has made a series homophobic comments that have cost the rapper paid gigs and endorsements. Manson has been accused of sexually and physically assaulting multiple women.

Since West’s Instagram post, “Jail pt 2” has been added to the album on streaming platforms.