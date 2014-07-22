Kanye West Has A Crazy Analogy Involving Fighter Jets And Dinosaurs For What Kim Kardashian Means To Him

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s official wedding photo, released via Kim’s Instagram account, has received a whopping 2.36 million “likes” since she posted it two months ago — making it the most-liked photo on the app ever.

West says his bride — not him — is behind the photo going viral.

“It’s because of Kim,” West says in an amusing new interview with GQ magazine. “Meaning there’s no photo that I would have put up by myself, or next to one of my smarty friends, that would have got that amount of likes.”

West says he thinks the snapshot got “that amount of likes” because it features “a flower wall from the same guy who does the Lanvin shows, it has a couture Givenchy dress, and Givenchy tuxedo in it … communicating the highest level of creativity.”

But the now-famous shot didn’t come easy.

West has said it took four days to perfect the picture before Kim posted it to the public — after Annie Leibovitz dropped out as the couple’s wedding photog just days before the extravagant ceremony.



“Let me tell you something about that kiss photo that my girl put up … this was pissing my girl off during the honeymoon, she was exhausted because we worked on the photo so much because Annie Leibovitz pulled out right before the wedding. I think that she [Leibovitz] was, like, scared of the idea of celebrity. Because Annie pulled out, I was like, ‘OK, I still want my wedding photos to look like Annie Leibovitz,’ and we sat there and worked on that photo for, like, four days because the flowers were off-colour.”

But it was all worth it, West says, because he got to marry his “dinosaur.”

“Like they said in Step Brothers: Never lose your dinosaur,” West explained to GQ. “This is the ultimate example of a person never losing his dinosaur. Meaning that even as I grew in cultural awareness and respect and was put higher in the class system in some way for being this musician, I never lost my dinosaur.”

He continued, “You mean to tell me that this girl with this f—— body and this face is also into style, and she’s a nice person, and she has her own money and is family-oriented? That’s just as cool as a f—— fighter jet or dinosaur! And just as rarely seen.”

