Kanye West says he's going 'Mad Max' and making '3 albums a year'

Steven Tweedie
Kanye westGetty

Not only is Kanye done releasing his albums in CD form, he’s also over the traditional one-album-a-year release cycle.

On Saturday, West tweeted that he’s “going Mad Max” and switching switching to “3 albums a year.”

West released his seventh studio album, “The Life of Pablo,” on February 14th, three years after “Yeezus” debuted. Shortly after the launch, West revealed that he was planning to release a second album in 2016 called “Turbo Grafx 16” in the summer.

If he adheres to this schedule — and this is Kanye we’re talking about here so nothing’s for certain — it’s looking like 2016 could be the year West steps truly steps on the gas.

NOW WATCH: This burn survivor has become a makeup star on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.