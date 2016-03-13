Kanye West says he's going 'Mad Max' and making '3 albums a year'

Not only is Kanye done releasing his albums in CD form, he’s also over the traditional one-album-a-year release cycle.

On Saturday, West tweeted that he’s “going Mad Max” and switching switching to “3 albums a year.”

No more fashion calendar… I’m going Mad Max… 6 collections a year…3 albums a year

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) March 12, 2016

West released his seventh studio album, “The Life of Pablo,” on February 14th, three years after “Yeezus” debuted. Shortly after the launch, West revealed that he was planning to release a second album in 2016 called “Turbo Grafx 16” in the summer.

If he adheres to this schedule — and this is Kanye we’re talking about here so nothing’s for certain — it’s looking like 2016 could be the year West steps truly steps on the gas.

