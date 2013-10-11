Kanye West Rips Those Overpriced Vertu Smartphones In A Long Rant On Jimmy Kimmel

Kanye West took a shot at Vertu, the luxury smartphone brand that charges $US6,000 for smartphones, on Jimmy Kimmel last night.

“If somebody pull out a Vertu phone right now, you look ridiculous,” said Kanye in the middle of a rant about, “truth, information, and awesomeness.”

He’s right of course. Just get an iPhone, it’s the best. His general point was that there is a lot of overpriced stuff in the world that people have just to differentiate themselves, and that’s ridiculous.

At the same time, he knows he likes to own that stuff. The guy is sort of a walking contradiction, which he knows and talks about alot in his songs.

If you like Kanye, and you should, he’s pretty darn amazing at music, the full thing is worth watching.

He also says, “I compare myself to Steve Jobs, Walt Disney, Howard Hughes, David Stern, Michelangelo, DaVinci, Jesus, whatever it is, these are my heroes. These are people who I look up to, this is the type of impact I want to make on the earth.”

Here’s the clip, the Vertu stuff starts at 1:54. The full interview from Kimmel is here >

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

