Kanye West, Ricky Gervais, Bryan Cranston And Will Smith Freak Out Over David Blaine Magic Trick

Illusionist and endurance artist David Blaine has a history of doing some pretty freaky things in the name of entertainment — last year, he purposely got electrocuted by one million volts.

Blaine is once again testing the limits in a new ABC special.

Premiering last night, “Real Or Magic” features Blaine performing his magic skills in front of random street crowds and a range of celebrities — everyone from Psy and Macklemore to Robert DeNiro and Emmy Rossum.

Perhaps one of the best celebrity reactions came from Ricky Gervais after Blaine inserted a really long needle into his upper arm, inflicting a puncture wound that oddly didn’t cause any pain or damage to Blaine’s skin.

Gervais pretty much lost it.

“This is mental!” he said. “You’re a maniac. That’s the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life. What are you doing?”

Take a look at Ricky Gervais’s full reaction here.

Blaine then moved on to a series of other celebrities, puncturing his hand with an ice pick in front of the likes of Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith, Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston, and Kanye West.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith jumped into each others arms.

“Oh God… no.. wow..” said a shocked Aaron Paul.

Kanye was mostly quiet, aside from some giggling.

Watch the whole video below.

