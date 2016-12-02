Kanye West has been released from the hospital after more than a week stay

Kanye West was discharged from the UCLA Medical Center Wednesday night, where he had been under observation since November 21 and treated for exhaustion, CNN reports.

West, 39, was admitted to the hospital shortly after cancelling the remaining shows on his Saint Pablo tour.

The cancellation followed a series of bizarre concert appearances.

At his November 17 show in San Jose, California, West announced his support for President-elect Donald Trump and called out Beyoncé and Jay Z in a 17-minute rant. Two days later, he abruptly walked off the stage at a show in Sacramento.

Sources close to the situation told People that West was not committed against his will and instead freely checked into the hospital under the advice of his physician.

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, had been at the rapper’s bedside each of his nine days in the hospital, according to CNN’s sources.

West is now “home, getting some rest,” according to People.

