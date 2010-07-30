Kanye West Raps At Twitter HQ

On the same day he joined Twitter, Kanye West went over to Twitter HQ and rapped a cappella. His performance follows another a cappella performance over at Facebook HQ from the day before.



Kanye’s first ever tweet read as such – @kanyewest: Up early in the morning taking meetings in Silicone Valley.

Looks like he’s making good on his tweets. Kanye starts rapping at the 0:48 mark and Biz Stone checks his phone at 1:09:



