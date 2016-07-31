Kanye West to Apple CEO Tim Cook: 'Give Jay his check for Tidal now'

Kanye West’s most recent album was a Tidal exclusive, which meant it was available for streaming on Tidal for over a month before it was available on Apple Music.
Now it sounds like Kanye wanted it to be on Apple Music the whole time.
In a series of tweets posted on Saturday, Kanye West asked Apple CEO Tim Cook for a meeting, saying, “Apple give Jay his check for Tidal now and stop tying to act like you Steve [Jobs],” and “this Tidal Apple beef is f******* up the music game.”
Apple has been rumoured to be interested in buying Tidal, especially for access to exclusive album releases like Kanye’s.
Here are his tweets:
Apple give Jay his check for Tidal now and stop tying to act like you Steve.
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 30, 2016
Fuck all this dick swinging contest. We all gon be dead in 100 Years. Let the kids have the music.
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 30, 2016
I need Tim Cook Jay Z Dez Jimmy Larry me and Drake Scooter on the phone or in a room this week!!!
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 30, 2016
Kayne is likely referring to Apple CEO Tim Cook, Tidal investor Jay-Z, Apple Music exec Jimmy Iovine, Apple Music exec Larry Jackson, Apple Music-aligned rapper Drake, and music mogul Scooter Braun.
This Tidal Apple beef is fucking up the music game.
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 30, 2016
