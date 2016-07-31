Kanye West to Apple CEO Tim Cook: 'Give Jay his check for Tidal now'

Kanye West’s most recent album was a Tidal exclusive, which meant it was available for streaming on Tidal for over a month before it was available on Apple Music.

Now it sounds like Kanye wanted it to be on Apple Music the whole time.

In a series of tweets posted on Saturday, Kanye West asked Apple CEO Tim Cook for a meeting, saying, “Apple give Jay his check for Tidal now and stop tying to act like you Steve [Jobs],” and “this Tidal Apple beef is f******* up the music game.”

Apple has been rumoured to be interested in buying Tidal, especially for access to exclusive album releases like Kanye’s.

Here are his tweets:

Apple give Jay his check for Tidal now and stop tying to act like you Steve.

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 30, 2016

Fuck all this dick swinging contest. We all gon be dead in 100 Years. Let the kids have the music.

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 30, 2016

I need Tim Cook Jay Z Dez Jimmy Larry me and Drake Scooter on the phone or in a room this week!!!

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 30, 2016

Kayne is likely referring to Apple CEO Tim Cook, Tidal investor Jay-Z, Apple Music exec Jimmy Iovine, Apple Music exec Larry Jackson, Apple Music-aligned rapper Drake, and music mogul Scooter Braun.

This Tidal Apple beef is fucking up the music game.

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 30, 2016

