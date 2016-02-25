Kanye West eviscerated a critic of his album and went after Taylor Swift again

Kanye West is back to getting things off his chest on Twitter.

It started Tuesday night, when West asked, “Has anybody ever heard of Bob Ezrin?”

Ezrin, a 66-year-old music producer who has worked with artists such as Phish and Pink Floyd, wrote a harsh critique of West in industry analyst Bob Lefsetz’s popular music newsletter.

“Unlike other creators in his genre like Jay-Z, Tupac, Biggie, or even M.C. Hammer for that matter, it’s unlikely that we’ll be quoting too many of Kanye’s songs 20 years from now,” he wrote. “He didn’t open up new avenues of public discourse like NWA, or introduce the world to a new art form like Grandmaster Flash, or even meaningfully and memorably address social issues through his music like Marshall, Macklemore, and Kendrick.”

The producer also said, “Kanye’s greatest achievements have been in the form of excessive behaviour, egomaniacal tantrums, and tasteless grandstanding.”

West didn’t take kindly to those criticisms and unloaded on Twitter saying, “What the f— does he know about rap,” “Do something relevant,” and “I’m tired of old people that have no connection with anything trying to comment on music.”

I’m tired of old people that have no connection with anything trying to comment on music!

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

Do something relevant… Please don’t speak on me bro ever again!!!

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

He also said he would send “free Yeezys,” West’s shoes with Adidas, to Ezrin’s children to “make up for the embarrassment” Ezrin caused.

Your kids are ashamed of their dad… Sorry for speaking about kids… but could you imagine if you were Bob Ezrin’s kids…

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

I’m so sorry for them… I will send them free Yeezys to make up for the embarrassment that you have caused your family!

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

After going after Ezrin some more, Kanye took a jab at Taylor Swift, referring to her as “you know who.”

“I made ‘Dark Fantasy’ and ‘Watch the Throne’ in one year and wasn’t nominated for either and you know who has two albums of the year,” he tweeted.

I made Dark Fantasy and Watch the Throne in one year and wasn’t nominated for either and you know who has 2 albums of the year.

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

Welcome to pop culture!!!

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

Swift won her second album of the year Grammy this year, becoming the only woman to do so. In her acceptance speech, she may have alluded to West and said, “There will be people along the way who will try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame.”

West’s song “Famous,” on his newest album “The Life of Pablo,” makes an unflattering reference to Swift, saying, “I made that b—- famous.”

He then went on to send “positive vibes.”

Ezrin I truly feel sorry for your friends and family that they have had to suffer an idiot like you for so many years…

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

God bless the fools … all positive vibes!

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

I really didn’t mean to use the B word tonight … all positive vibes

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

West also debuted a new song at Yo Gotti’s album-listening party a 1 Oak in L.A.

Listen below:

