Kanye West photobombed a Hillary Clinton and Kim Kardashian selfie

Bryan Logan

Hillary Clinton was on the West Coast Thursday for a few campaign stops. She was in San Francisco earlier to visit a delivery startup. At some point, she 2016 Democratic frontrunner found some time for a selfie with some supporters:

 Yes, that’s Kim Kardashian and Hillary Clinton taking a selfie. Rapper Kanye West made an appearance, too.

