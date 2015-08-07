Kanye West photobombed a Hillary Clinton and Kim Kardashian selfie

Hillary Clinton was on the West Coast Thursday for a few campaign stops. She was in San Francisco earlier to visit a delivery startup. At some point, she 2016 Democratic frontrunner found some time for a selfie with some supporters:

I got my selfie!!! I really loved hearing her speak & hearing her goals for our country! #HillaryForPresident pic.twitter.com/zGpdcGSZBD — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 7, 2015

Yes, that’s Kim Kardashian and Hillary Clinton taking a selfie. Rapper Kanye West made an appearance, too.

