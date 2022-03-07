Kanye West addresses backlash to music video where he appears to bury Pete Davidson

Ye. Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Ye has defended his latest music video after some fans called it “disturbing.”

In the video, Ye appears to abduct, decapitate and bury a claymation version of Pete Davidson.

Ye wrote on Instagram that “art is not a proxy for any ill or harm.”

Ye wrote that “art is not a proxy for any ill or harm” after his recent music video where the rapper buries an animated version of Pete Davidson received criticism.

The rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, released the music video for “Eazy” amid his one-sided feud with Davidson last week. The feud began when the “Saturday Night Live” comedian started dating Kim Kardashian last year. In February 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye and was recently declared legally single on the same day that the “Eazy” video was released.

“Kanye west video is actually disturbing,” one fan wrote while sharing Ye’s music video. “pete Davidson needs to sue and file a restraining order.”

In response to the criticism, Ye captioned his recent Instagram post: “Art is therapy just like this view. art is protected as freedom of speech. art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended.”

Davidson and Kardashian have not publicly responded to the video but last week the SKIMS founder liked a tweet in which director James Gunn defended “The Suicide Squad” actor.

Kardashian has made it clear that she is concerned about Ye’s repeated posts about Davidson, who he refers to as “Skete.”

On February 4, Kardashian spoke out publicly for the first time about Ye’s comments, writing on her Instagram Story that Ye’s “obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

Later, Ye shared a text in a now-deleted Instagram post where Kardashian had tried to ask the rapper to stop speaking about Davidson because it was creating a “dangerous and scary environment.”

Ye wrote that he would “handle the situation” with “Skete.”

In one instance, Ye made an Instagram meme of Davidson — as well as musicians Billie Eilish, Kid Cudi, and others — facing off against the rapper in a superhero-style movie poster. There were also reports that at his “Donda 2” listening party, he referenced Davidson in the lyrics of two of his songs.