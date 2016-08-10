Kanye West just passed Michael Jackson for a music milestone

Kanye West has officially dethroned the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, by passing the late singer on the list of the most top 40 hits of all time.

West’s collaboration with rapper ScHoolboy Q on the single “THat Part,” from ScHoolboy’s recent album, “Blank Face LP,” earned West his 40th hit on the top 40 chart, Billboard reports.

West now has the tenth most top 40 hits by a male artist of all time, after passing Jackson and ’60s pop singer Frankie Valli, both of whom had 39 hits on the chart.

Here’s how the list of male artists with the most top 40 hits currently stands, according to Billboard:

Elvis Presley — 80 Lil Wayne — 69 Elton John — 57 Drake — 53 Stevie Wonder — 46 Jay Z — 45 James Brown — 44 Chris Brown — 42 Marvin Gaye — 41 Kanye West — 40

Listen to West’s first top 40 single, 2003’s “Through the Wire,” below.

