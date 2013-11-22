Kanye West Paid A Visit To Fancy, And Said He Wants DONDA To Become A Trillion-Dollar Company

Shortly before Kanye West performed his first “Yeezus” show in Brooklyn Tuesday night, he dropped by e-commerce startup

Fancy.

In speaking with the staff for about 45 minutes, West spoke about his vision for DONDA, his new fashion startup, Business Insider learned.

We’ve also heard that West is talking to just about every major VC firm out there, trying to raise money for his startup.

While he did not get into the details of how he’ll do it, West says he wants DONDA to become a trillion-dollar company that completely disrupts the fashion industry.

For those of you wondering why it’s called DONDA, Donda is the name of his late mother, Donda West.

Just last month, West opened up his Yeezus pop up store in Los Angeles, Calif., right next door to the Kardashian family’s fashion store Dash.

While at Fancy, West also shared some of his thoughts on life, society, and great ideas. He told the team, “Don’t be afraid to challenge yourself to say things out loud.” West also mentioned how it’s important to not get too caught up with one successful idea. Just because you have one great, really successful idea, it doesn’t mean you should stop there, West said.

Other takeaways: “Don’t be so protective of your self-image,” West said. He also mentioned that society as a whole needs to start embracing each other as creatives.

For what it’s worth, this wasn’t the first time West has hung out with Fancy CEO Joe Einhorn. Last year in August, West tweeted about the startup, “Working on the future with Joe Einhorn.”

