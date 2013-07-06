Kanye Wests Says 'Pacific Rim' Is One Of His 'Favourite Movies Of All Time'

Guillermo del Toro’s monster vs. alien film “Pacific Rim” has a big fan.



Kanye West praised the film on Twitter after seeing an early showing of the Warner Bros. flick.

The singer called it one of his favourite movies of all time.

I saw a pre-screening of Pacific Rim yesterday and it’s easily one of my favourite movies of all time. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 4, 2013

This is not another “Robot” movie. Guillermo del Toro is a master. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 4, 2013

It must be good considering Kanye rarely tweets.

Currently he has nine Tweets on his feed: 6 about his latest album “Yeezus” and one about Kim and his newborn daughter.

“Pacific Rim” hits theatres July 12.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.