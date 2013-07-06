Kanye Wests Says 'Pacific Rim' Is One Of His 'Favourite Movies Of All Time'

Kirsten Acuna

Guillermo del Toro’s monster vs. alien film “Pacific Rim” has a big fan. 

Kanye West praised the film on Twitter after seeing an early showing of the Warner Bros. flick. 

The singer called it one of his favourite movies of all time. 

It must be good considering Kanye rarely tweets. 

Currently he has nine Tweets on his feed: 6 about his latest album “Yeezus” and one about Kim and his newborn daughter. 

“Pacific Rim” hits theatres July 12.

