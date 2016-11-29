Why Kanye West is so optimistic about the future

Photo: Kevin Mazur/ Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3.

Kanye West has an inspiring outlook on the future, and he’s got enough talent and drive — in music, fashion, film, and more — to make people listen.

His new interview with Spencer Bailey at Surface is full of optimistic quotes.

On the new generation:

“There is currently a lack of people in power who are motivated by the idea of helping people, but thanks to the internet, there are people who would never have made it through a corporate system who are able to jump into positions of power in their twenties. They can collectively work on ideas for the new world.

On race:

“10 years from now to be black is going to be a completely different thing, because of what we’re doing now .… Through culture. And business. And interracial dating.

On inequality:

“When I’m under the gas at the dentist’s office, sometimes I think, One day, all the things that were only afforded to the rich …. that inspiration needs to be taken out of the box of luxury and given to all people. The world would be better. People would be happier.

“I will be a part of this because I don’t want to miss out. I don’t wanna be dead when the world starts getting good.

Check out much more at Surface.

