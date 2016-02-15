Kanye West performs 'Life of Pablo' songs and takes on a rap battle on 'SNL'

Kanye West followed up his big New York Fashion Week show and album listening party for “Life of Pablo” with an appearance on this weekend’s Melissa McCarthy-hosted “Saturday Night Live.”
West performed two singles from the album (which released early Sunday morning). Joined by Young Thug, El Debarge, Kelly Price and The-Dream, West performed “Highlights” as his opening song.
He was then joined by The-Dream, Price, Kirk Franklin and Chance the Rapper on a beautiful performance of the song, “Ultralight Beam.”
Also on the show, “SNL” cast member Kyle Mooney revealed his derailed aspirations of becoming a rapper. The NBC sketch show, he said, would shift his career in a different direction. But how could he pass up the chance of beating “the greatest rapper alive”? Taking his chance while West was on the show, Mooney dropped a few lines on a bewildered West. After giving Mooney his chance to show his skills (or is it skillz?), West shut the rap battle down.
Watch Mooney versus West below:
