Kanye West Used To Draw Himself Into The Kardashian Christmas Card

Kanye West appeared on Kim Kardashian’s mother’s talk show “Kris” on Friday and uncharacteristically opened up about life as a new dad.

“I was just like a crazy rock star,” West says of his lifestyle before becoming a father to North West. “I didn’t have something to live for. Now I have two very special people to live for, a whole family to live for, a whole world to live for.”

West even admitted that before he started dating Kim, he used to Photoshop or draw himself onto the Kardashian family’s famous annual Christmas card and send it to his future baby mama.

Recognise Kanye below?

Watch the interview clips below:

