Kanye West And Jimmy Kimmel Go Face-To-Face In Epic Interview Following Feud

After an epic,

insult-hurling Twitter feudlast month, Kanye West appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to make nice with the late-night host after

comparing his face to Sponge Bob Square Pants.

Kanye’s tweets initially erupted after Kimmel did a sketch in which children played the rapper during his recent BBC interview.

But all went smoothly Wednesday night as Kanye appeared on the late night show for the entire hour, discussing everything from his stance on the feud to paparazzi to why he compares himself to Steve Jobs.

Here are some of the highlights of Kanye’s appearance on Kimmel:

Video Part 1:

Kimmel opened by asking Kanye who he was wearing, to which the rapper replied “Ralph,” as in Lauren.

As for whether their Twitter feud was real, Kanye clarified: “I’ve never done a publicity stunt in my life. I don’t follow the normal rules of celebrity or what their publicist tells them to say.”

“I don’t do publicity stunts. period,” Kanye emphasised, to which Kimmel joked, “Yeah me neither, guys.”

Video Part 2:

Kanye says of his jabs at Kimmel during his Twitter attack, “We kinda just took it back to high school for a bit.”

But Kimmel says bluntly to Kanye, “I think you bring it on yourself, this misunderstanding about you.”

Kanye responds by saying, “I’m not running for office, I’m just here to make music.”

Video Part 3:

Kanye starts to discuss his celebrity status and the importance of his new family:

“I could care less about any of these cameras. All I care about is my family, protecting my girl, protecting my baby, and protecting my ideas and my dreams. That’s the reason why I went so crazy … “I’m totally weird, I’m totally honest, and I’m totally inappropriate sometimes. To say I wasn’t a genius I would just be lying to you and myself … You gonna love me or you gonna hate me, but I’m gonna be me.”

He then takes aim at the Hollywood Walk of Fame for not taking Kim Kardashian seriously:

“By the way I wanna shout out the people on the Walk of Fame stars, because they said something about they not gonna put my girl on the Walk of Fame because she’s a reality star. It’s like people are so, so dated and not modern. There’s no way that Kim Kardashian shouldn’t have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It’s ridiculous!”

Video Part 4:

Josh Groban sings Kanye’s best tweets and Kanye reacts by saying he thought the sketch was funny.

But Kimmel had to ask: “Do you really think I look like Sponge Bob?“

“I mean, it’s the first thing that came to my mind,” Kanye responded seriously.

Kimmel then asked where Kanye was during the feud, saying he hoped it was on the toilet.

“I was at my place here in L.A.” Kanye said. “It was so amazing that I was saying things in real time, in real life.”

“I do everything I can to break media,” admitted Kanye. “You should have seen the second set of tweets!”

“Save them for next time,” Kimmel deadpanned.

Video Part 5:

Kimmel makes nice by saying, “I do want to say congratulations on the new baby” and proceeds to give the rapper a tiny pair of leather jogging pants for baby North West.

Kanye goes on to say, “fashion isn’t always practical, it’s about emotion and swag.”

But Kanye is upset that the fashion world hasn’t embraced him, saying: “There’s no black guy standing at the end of the runway in Paris.”

Kimmel perfectly responds, “What about the Steve Harvey collection?”

Video Part 6:

Kanye is awesome and he wants you to know it:

“No matter how many people tell me ‘stop believing in yourself, stop affirming what you can do and then completing that in real life’ — I refuse to follow those rules that society set up in the way that controlled people with low self esteem. It’s about truth, information, and awesomeness. “When I compare myself to Steve Jobs, Walt Disney, Howard Hughes, David Stern, Michelangelo, Da Vinci, Jesus, whatever it is, these are my heroes. These are people who I look up to, this is the type of impact I want to make on the earth. “Exactly what I did in music, I want to apply to product and education — that’s what my company Donda is about.”

But warning to paparazzi: Don’t mess with him:

“The way paparazzi talk to me and my family is disrespectful. We bring something of joy to the world and I should be respected as such when I walk down the street. Don’t ask me a question about something you saw in the tabloids, don’t try to antagonize me, because you know what? It’s not safe for you in this zoo. Never think that I’m not from Chicago for one second.”

