Kanye West says he'll 'never' have another album with Jay Z due to 'Tidal/Apple bulls--t'

Kanye West, who earlier this year called out Apple and Tidal’s streaming rivalry for “f—ing up the music game,” has again spoken out against the two services, Pitchfork reports.

At a concert in Seattle on Wednesday night, West reportedly said that the possibility of releasing a sequel to 2011’s “Watch the Throne” — his critically acclaimed collaborative album with Jay Z — has in some way been prevented by Jay Z’s ownership of Tidal and its streaming conflicts with Apple Music.

“There’ll never be a ‘Watch the Throne 2,'” West said. “Because of some Tidal/Apple bullsh-t.”

West also said that his and Jay Z’s appearances on Drake’s 2016 single “Pop Style” were later removed from Drake’s blockbuster album “Views” because of “some Tidal, some political sh-t, some sh-t about percentages on songs.”

West and Jay Z have both released their own recent music on Tidal. The implication seems to be that West has personally given up on “Watch the Throne 2” because of a falling out with Jay Z over Tidal’s role in changing Drake’s “Pop Style” for “Views.”

In July, West urged Apple CEO Tim Cook to “stop trying to act like [he’s] Steve [Jobs]” and instead write a check to Jay Z to acquire Tidal. Apple has since denied rumours that it will purchase Tidal or any other streaming service.

Meanwhile, West confirmed in September that he’s working on a new collaborative album with Drake, Apple Music’s poster child.

Watch a fan video of West’s comments below:





